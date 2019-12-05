|
|
Beverly Mae Drake, 83, of Factoryville, died Thursday at Allied Services Hospice. She and her husband, the late Sterle C. Drake, married on May 23, 1959.
Born in Factoryville on Oct. 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Edith Boardman Beck. Beverly was a seamstress and a member of the Factoryville Baptist Church.
She was a volunteer at the Factoryville Ladies Auxiliary for more than 20 years and she was president for two years. Beverly was awarded most functions at the ladies auxiliary in 2007 and she was honored as a lifetime member. She enjoyed a good book, ceramics and cooking.
She is survived by a son, Terry Lee Drake; daughters, Tina and Judy Drake; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Drake.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. from the Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.
A visitation will be held from 2 until the time of the service. For online condolences or directions, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 5, 2019