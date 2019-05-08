Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BIANCA BECK. View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Send Flowers Obituary





CHERRA, JOSEPH F. SR., Taylor, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Visitation, today, 9 to Mass, church. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard. Contributions: , c/o 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.



CHIPP, RUTH E., Old Forge, private, burial, Abington Hills Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.



CROAK, RICHARD JOSEPH, Gouldsboro, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St., Gouldsboro. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Go directly to the church Friday for Mass. Visitation, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 255, Gouldsboro, PA 18424; or Church of St. Rita, P.O. Box 537, Goulds­boro, PA 18424. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.



DeNERO, ARTHUR JOSEPH, Naples, Fla., formerly of Scran­ton, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, Bethel Park, Pa. Contributions: Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at



EVANS, PHILIP B. SR., Nicholson, Saturday, 11 a.m., Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, by Pastor Harold C. Schorr. Calling hours, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Go directly to the church Saturday. Additional visitation, 10:30 to service. Contributions: Factoryville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 326, Factoryville, PA 18419; or the Factoryville Ambulance, P.O. Box 321, Factoryville, PA 18419.



FRABLE, MARY ELIZABETH "LISA," South Scranton, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. No calling hours. Contributions: . Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton. Condolences:



GAY, JOSEPH J., Tunk­hannock, memorial Mass, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor Neil Van Loon. Interment, private. Contributions: animal shelter of choice. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.



GERDUSKY, JOSEPH G., Clif­ford Twp., Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Fune­ral Home and Cremation Ser­vices, Clifford. Condolences:



GUSTAITIS, JOHN, North Scran­ton, Saturday, Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home. Mass with military honors, Provi­dence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, by the Rev. Wal­ter A. Placek, Ph.D. Pallbearers: Alexandra, Emma and Morgan Kuehnle, John III and Todd Gustaitis, grandchildren; and Christopher Kelly. Military honors interment, private, parish cemetery, Clarks Green.



KUZMA, MATILDA "TILLIE" PENSAK, RN, Clarks Summit, Thursday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.



LUTIAN, JOHN A. JR., Scranton, Monday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Mass, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dick­son City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Pallbearers: Robert and Adam Buchinski, Jody Schneider, James Drennan, David Johns and Brian Reynolds. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dick­son City.



MARCIANO, ROBERT W., Mar­vine section of Scranton, Tues­day, Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Interment of cremains, later date.



MARIANI, JEANNE, South Scran­ton, Tuesday, Mass, Nativity of Our Lord Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Pallbearers: James Caravelli, Robert Mariani Jr., Michael Mariani Jr., Jon Rogan, George and Austin Gaydos. Inter­ment, Italian American Cemetery.



McGOVERN, PATRICIA M., Scranton, Mass, Thursday, noon, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1703 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012. Condolences: funeral home website.



NESKAUSKAS, DOROTHY, formerly of Scranton, memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Clarks Green. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave.



PREGRIM, STEPHEN, Old Forge, funeral, with military honors, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Monday, 12:30 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Viewing, Friday, 7 to 9 p.m. Parastas, 7. Condolences:



SANDFORT, MARY ANN BADNER, Vir­ginia Beach, Va., formerly of Scranton, Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Interment, Mil­waukee Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, noon to service. Dona­tions: Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences:



STASIAK, HENRY S. SR., Pittston, today, 9 a.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pitts­ton. Mass, 9:30, St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment, parish cemetery. Donations: . Condolences:



VAN AUKEN, ANNA, Lake Winola, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake Church, 1872 Dalton Road, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Patrick L. Albert, pastor, and Deacon Raymond A. Pieretti. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, and Friday, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Mary of the Lake Church.



WASHELESKI, BENJAMIN R., Eynon, blessing service, Thursday, 6 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Calling hours, 4 to service. Private interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.

BECK, BIANCA MARINO, May­field, Tuesday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peck­ville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky. Pallbearers: Gregg Townend, Andrew Sanoski, Sal Marino, Eric Harry Neilsen and Tony Potis. Interment, private, later date.CHERRA, JOSEPH F. SR., Taylor, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Visitation, today, 9 to Mass, church. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard. Contributions: , c/o 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.CHIPP, RUTH E., Old Forge, private, burial, Abington Hills Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.CROAK, RICHARD JOSEPH, Gouldsboro, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St., Gouldsboro. Interment with military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Go directly to the church Friday for Mass. Visitation, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 255, Gouldsboro, PA 18424; or Church of St. Rita, P.O. Box 537, Goulds­boro, PA 18424. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.DeNERO, ARTHUR JOSEPH, Naples, Fla., formerly of Scran­ton, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, Bethel Park, Pa. Contributions: Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at mdf.networkforgood.com EVANS, PHILIP B. SR., Nicholson, Saturday, 11 a.m., Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, by Pastor Harold C. Schorr. Calling hours, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Go directly to the church Saturday. Additional visitation, 10:30 to service. Contributions: Factoryville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 326, Factoryville, PA 18419; or the Factoryville Ambulance, P.O. Box 321, Factoryville, PA 18419.FRABLE, MARY ELIZABETH "LISA," South Scranton, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. No calling hours. Contributions: . Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Ash Street, Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com GAY, JOSEPH J., Tunk­hannock, memorial Mass, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor Neil Van Loon. Interment, private. Contributions: animal shelter of choice. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.GERDUSKY, JOSEPH G., Clif­ford Twp., Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Fune­ral Home and Cremation Ser­vices, Clifford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com GUSTAITIS, JOHN, North Scran­ton, Saturday, Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home. Mass with military honors, Provi­dence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, by the Rev. Wal­ter A. Placek, Ph.D. Pallbearers: Alexandra, Emma and Morgan Kuehnle, John III and Todd Gustaitis, grandchildren; and Christopher Kelly. Military honors interment, private, parish cemetery, Clarks Green.KUZMA, MATILDA "TILLIE" PENSAK, RN, Clarks Summit, Thursday, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.LUTIAN, JOHN A. JR., Scranton, Monday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Mass, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dick­son City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Pallbearers: Robert and Adam Buchinski, Jody Schneider, James Drennan, David Johns and Brian Reynolds. Interment with military honors, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dick­son City.MARCIANO, ROBERT W., Mar­vine section of Scranton, Tues­day, Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Interment of cremains, later date.MARIANI, JEANNE, South Scran­ton, Tuesday, Mass, Nativity of Our Lord Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Pallbearers: James Caravelli, Robert Mariani Jr., Michael Mariani Jr., Jon Rogan, George and Austin Gaydos. Inter­ment, Italian American Cemetery.McGOVERN, PATRICIA M., Scranton, Mass, Thursday, noon, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1703 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012. Condolences: funeral home website.NESKAUSKAS, DOROTHY, formerly of Scranton, memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Clarks Green. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave.PREGRIM, STEPHEN, Old Forge, funeral, with military honors, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Monday, 12:30 p.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Viewing, Friday, 7 to 9 p.m. Parastas, 7. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com SANDFORT, MARY ANN BADNER, Vir­ginia Beach, Va., formerly of Scranton, Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Interment, Mil­waukee Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, noon to service. Dona­tions: Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences: semiancares.com STASIAK, HENRY S. SR., Pittston, today, 9 a.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pitts­ton. Mass, 9:30, St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment, parish cemetery. Donations: . Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com VAN AUKEN, ANNA, Lake Winola, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Lake Church, 1872 Dalton Road, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Patrick L. Albert, pastor, and Deacon Raymond A. Pieretti. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, and Friday, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Mary of the Lake Church.WASHELESKI, BENJAMIN R., Eynon, blessing service, Thursday, 6 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Calling hours, 4 to service. Private interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.