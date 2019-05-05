Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bianca Marino Beck. View Sign Service Information James M Margotta Funeral Home 1019 Main St Peckville , PA 18452 (570)-489-6622 Send Flowers Obituary

Bianca Marino Beck, Mayfield, died Wednesday at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey after a sudden illness. Her husband is Matthew Beck, Mayfield. The couple was married for 4½ years.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of John Marino and wife, Linda, and Lisa Blake and husband, Kevin, she was a graduate of Forest City Regional High School and Temple University with a degree in speech and language communications. She was employed as a hearing specialist at HearUSA and owned her own business, B's Craft Corner.



Those who had the pleasure of knowing Bianca knew she was generous, thoughtful and had a huge, caring heart. She loved her family fiercely and always found ways to honor and elevate her most special relationships in her actions. Whether through her daughter, Brooklyn, or her love of dogs and dancing, she always found a way to brighten up whatever room she walked into. She was truly the most genuine and kindhearted person anyone could meet, and, in her passing, we have lost a great soul.



Also surviving are a daughter, Brooklyn, at home; brother, Mitchell Blake, Browndale; sister, Carly Marino, Mayfield; in-laws, Al, Robin, Dennis and Andrea Beck, Waymart; a niece and nephew, Samantha and Anthony; several cousins.



She was preceded in death her grandfather, Ralph Paoletti.



The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Peckville. Interment will be held privately at a later date.



Viewing hours will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974.



For directions or online condolences, visit

