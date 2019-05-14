Billie J. Slotkin, 70, of Avoca, died Sunday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center. Her husband of 13 years is William Slotkin Sr.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William and Florence Henderson Hannon. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, she was employed as a certified nurse assistant at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. before retirement.
Billie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Allied Skilled Nursing and Allied Hospice for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Also surviving are children, Keli Hannon, Scranton; Tammy Cadwalder, Scranton; Jason Cadwalder, Taylor; and John Cadwalder, Moosic; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John "Jack" Hannon, Madisonville; and sister, Jean Hannon, Scranton.
She was also preceded in death by a son, William Cadwalder.
Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2019