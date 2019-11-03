|
|
Blair Patton Richards, son of the late William A. Richards and Dorothy Blair Kellow Richards, was born on July 18, 1940, in Scranton, Pa. He died on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He had resided in Ponca City, Okla., since 2007.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Troy A. Richards and his wife, Heidi, and their daughters, Emily and Chloe, of Bossier City, La. Additionally, he is survived by his cousin, Catherine Phillips Deter and husband, Daniel, of Albuquerque, N.M.; niece, Karen Richards Rees and husband, daughters and son, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and nephew, Kevin Richards and wife, Kari, and sons and daughter, of Fort Wayne.
Also surviving are cousins, Darlene Rosenkrans Copeland, of Sayre, Pa.; Gordon Rosenkrans and sons, of York, Pa.; and Rebecca Rosenkrans Murray and sons, of Honesdale, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Dorothy Kellow Richards; his younger brother, William A. Richards; maternal grandparents, Nicholas A. and Irene S. Kellow; and his paternal grandparents, William A. and Sinah Phillips Richards.
Blair is also survived by his longtime caregiver, Thomas N. Fredrick, of Ponca City, Okla., and his mother, Sandra Fredrick, of Tonkawa, Okla. He is grateful for all their help over the years he lived in Ponca City.
In addition, he is survived by many of his international exchange student "sons," including Espen Kolderup, of Norway; Ole Jacob Einang, of Norway; Fredrik Ohlen, of Sweden; Per Ohlen, of Sweden; Dion Guilbjerg, of Denmark; Mario Saddy, of Brazil; Gakuto Nakamura, of Japan; and Okato Nakamura, of Japan, along with many other international students who spent time in his home, including Pierre Antoin Fayol, of France; Freider Borgmeier, of Germany; Jari Vikström, of Finland, plus many others.
Blair graduated from John Marshall Elementary School and Central High School, both in Scranton. He then went to Union College in Barbourville, Ky., where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and religion. He went on to Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, where he received his master's degree in Christian education.
He served as the director of Christian education at Martha Brown Methodist Church in Atlanta before moving to serve in that position at the Scottsdale United Methodist Church in Scottsdale, Ariz. From there, he served as the director of Christian education at First United Methodist Church in San Pedro, Calif. He then took the position of supervisor of the Quincy United Methodist Children's Home in Quincy, Pa. His next position was Diaconal minister at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ga., for almost 10 years. He held the same position at the First United Methodist Church in Pensacola, Fla., for 3½ years before moving to his last position as Diaconal minister of education/program at First United Methodist Church in Panama City, Fla., for almost 13 years.
Declining health problems led to his early retirement and a move back to Northeast Pennsylvania to live closer to his parents who lived in the Factoryville, Pa., area. While living in the country outside of Nicholson, Pa., he enjoyed living on 110 acres of forests and meadows with lots of wildlife of all kinds. After his parents' deaths, he moved to Texarkana, Texas, to live for about 11 months before moving to Edmond, Okla., to live with his son and his family. He finally moved to Ponca City to be near where his son had his radiation oncology office. He enjoyed living in a 100-year-old Victorian home.
Blair traveled extensively over the years, leading groups on tours of Europe, leading mission teams to Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti and Brazil, and a team to Charleston, S.C., after a hurricane as well as a monthlong trip to many of the Caribbean Islands to locate projects for mission teams for the United Methodist Church Volunteers in Missions Program in the southeastern U.S. His longest international trip was five weeks to visit former exchange students and their families in Finland, Sweden and Norway.
Blair's world was enriched by the many friends he made in the churches where he worked and all the international friends he made over the years. His family was always important to him and he spent a great deal of time with them over the years.
A brief graveside service will be held at the Dunmore Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. He requested that flowers be omitted but donations be made to the Nicholson United Methodist Church, 64 State St., Nicholson, PA 18446.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
