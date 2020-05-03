Home

Blanca Santiago, 74, of Scranton, died Tuesday night at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Originally from Puerto Rico, she graduated nursing school and provided care for so many throughout the years, both professionally and personally. She was very involved in her church and loved animals, especially her two dogs and birds.

Surviving are her five children, Melba Perez, Antonio Perez, Richard Perez, William Soto and Blanca Santiago. She had a large immediate and extended family that included numerous grandchildren, who will truly love and miss her.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020
