|
|
Blodwyn 'Blod' Bernice Ball Jones, of Scranton, went peacefully on March 25. A friend to everyone, she was 91 years young. Medical professionals said she'd have hours to live in April 2018, but she stuck around for two years just to spite them. Blod's favorite things included: talking on the phone in the kitchen, spontaneous tap dancing, spending time with friends at Trinity Congregational Church and singing songs to make her family smile. Her 20-minute laughing jags are something we will truly miss. She lived through the Great Depression, often telling stories about how she survived only on tomato sandwiches.
She was the daughter of Gilbert Bernard Ball and Margaret Edith Walters; after her mother's death she was raised by her eldest sister, Martha Zech Matthews. She had two other siblings, William John "Jack" Ball and Glenys Colten Harmer, all who have predeceased her. She is survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
She had more grit and resilience as a teenager than most cultivated in a lifetime. Blod met the love of her life, William 'Bill' Jones, when they were childhood neighbors. They were married for 47 years before he passed in 1999. She was a nurse, earning her RN degree from the Scranton State Hospital. While raising two children, Blod worked as a nurse at Friendship House and the Scranton State School for the Deaf and became one of the first local pediatric nurses to learn sign language.
She was witty, unconditionally loving, and the best mom and grandparent one could hope for. Her favorite ice cream was Neapolitan; she loved the computer and playing games online; her favorite show was Jeopardy; she loved the Boston Red Sox, gardening, baking apple pie, doing handstands "just because" and calling everyone babe. To put it simply - she will be missed.
She is survived by two children: daughter, Beverly Jones Mizanty and son-in-law, Edward, of Dunmore; and son, William Jones Jr., Scranton; two grandchildren, Megan Mizanty-Reed, of Chambersburg, Pa.; and Rachel Mizanty, Avon by the Sea, N.J.; and a slew of cousins who adored her. She also had an "adopted" daughter in Dawn McGurl, whom she loved as her own.
We would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Linwood Nursing Home for their exceptional care during this time and her church family at Trinity Congregational Church.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Trinity Congregational Church, Scranton; and Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Arrangements are being handled by Davies and Jones Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to celebrate her life with her friends and family as she wished. However, we ask you to visit www.Mrs-Jones.org to digitally reminisce and share your love for her. A private graveside service will be held at Abington Hills Cemetery on Friday. A memorial service will be held soon to celebrate her life. Rest in peace, Gma.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020