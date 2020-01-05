|
|
Bob "Jeep" Guimento, 86, of Dunmore, went home to the Lord on Jan. 2. He was surrounded by his loving family at Allied Skilled Nursing Center.
Born in Scranton on June 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Mary Casserella and Angelo Guimento. Jeep was a 1951 graduate of Dunmore High School where he achieved many awards in track and field. He was a proud veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary's Mount Carmel Church. He was a freemason belonging to the Arora Lodge and a member of the Elite Club that hosted the annual bunny hunt at St. Anthony's Park in Dunmore. He was a member of the Carpenters Local 465 for 57 years.
He was also a carpenter instructor for Home Builders Institute at the Keystone Job Corps Center in Drums, Pa., where he taught underprivileged inner-city youth from the Washington D.C., Baltimore, Md., and Philadelphia areas. An active individual in the Carpenters Union and the community, Robert utilized his building trade talents supporting entities such as Saint Joseph's, Habitat for Humanity and friends on their weekend projects.
He loved going to Dunmore football games and meeting his friends at Jr. Maira's bar. He also enjoyed bowling, Penn State, his cats, and of course his cookies. He was always there to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, the former June A. Lonsdorf; his daughter, Janice Guimento of Dunmore; grandson, Kael; aunt, Mary Torcasso of Dunmore; sister, Vera Kolatis; brother-in-law, Frank Kolatis of Dunmore; sister-in-law, Sara Lonsdorf; brother-in-law, Arthur Lonsdorf of Scranton; nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Angelo "Peto" Guimento; and his niece, Ellen Popp.
The family wishes to thank Laurie Battle, the home health nurse, and the staff at Allied for their excellent care.
A Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore, Pa. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, Pa.
Masonic funeral rites will be performed Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Cats and Dogs Inc., located in the old Nay Aug Zoo, 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, Pa. For online condolences, please visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.
His talents and friendship will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020