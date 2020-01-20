Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Bob Lepka Sr.


1956 - 2020
Bob Lepka Sr. Obituary
Bob Lepka Sr., 63, of Scranton, died Saturday at home after a brief illness.

Born March 16, 1956, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Andrew Sr. and the late Stella Semerka Lepka. Educated in the Scranton schools, he had been a truck driver for various area food distributors.

He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox faithfully and Miami Dolphins possibly soon to change.

Also surviving are three sons, Robert Jr., Scranton; Kevin (attorney Kelly Lenahan), Waverly; and Corey (Robin Williams) Scranton; their mother and wife, the former Nancy Gardocki, Scranton; five brothers, Michael and Buddy, both of Dickson City; Paul, Andrew "Andy" Jr. and Johnny Lepka, all of Scranton; a granddaughter, Zaria Lepka, Scranton; and a stepgrandson, Malakhi Williams.

Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 20, 2020
