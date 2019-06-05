Bob Thomas, 85, formerly of Warren Street in North Scranton, passed away Saturday evening at Bryn Mar Hospital, Bryn Mar, Pa., after a long illness.



He was married to the late Ann Gallagher Thomas, who preceded him in death in 2006 after more than 48 years of marriage.



Bob and Ann were inseparable and enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City (where they always "broke even"), and time at the Irish Cultural Society dances, as well as at weekly family picnics with his nieces and nephews. He taught most of them to water-ski, with the expert instruction - "Don't let go of the rope until you're underwater." Bob was very active at Holy Rosary Church in North Scranton, and was recognized by the American Red Cross for his lifelong blood donations.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Nora Reilly Thomas and was a graduate of West Scranton High School. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the United States Navy as a non-commissioned air communications officer, intercepting message traffic between North Korea and China. He was shot down over the Sea of Japan, and liked to joke that the crash landing in the water was the smoothest his pilot had ever made. He also served at the Pentagon in military intelligence gathering.



Bob was retired from the trucking industry, and later, Mercy Hospital in Scranton. A die-hard Yankee fan, he will be buried with his favorite Yankee hat. He liked to say he was an enthusiastic handy man who could fix anything if he could curse at it long enough. Bob tried to have fun and laugh at all times.



The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Turock, Clarks Summit Assisted Living and Broomall Presbyterian Village Nursing Home for their outstanding care.



Bob is survived by his son, Jim, and wife, Lisa, South Abington Twp.; his daughter, Cathy McDonnell and husband, Adrian, Broomall; as well as grandsons, Christopher McDonnell and wife, Lauren, Media; Corey McDonnell, Caldwell, N.J.; and Ryan Thomas and fiancée, Caroline Burlingame, of Oreland.



The funeral will be conducted on Saturday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Visitors are asked to go directly to the church for the viewing and Mass.



The family will receive friends and relatives at the church from 9 a.m. until the commencement of services. Interment, with full military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.



Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.





Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary