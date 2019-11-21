Home

Bobby Michael Ozack Obituary
Bobby Michael Ozack, 43, of Duryea, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident. He was born in Fort Bragg, N.C., on Aug. 22, 1976, and was the son of Robert Ozack, Duryea, and Gale Gibbons, Dunmore.

Bobby was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Gulf War. For many years he was employed as an over-the-road truck driver.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, April Parrott and husband, Richard, Vernon, Conn.; his two half-brothers, Frank Flaherty and John Flaherty, both of Dunmore; and one precious niece, Aubrie Lynn Parrott, Vernon.

The funeral will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc. 255 McAlpine St. Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
