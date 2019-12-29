|
Bonaventure J. Russomano Jr. of Taylor died Tuesday in North Carolina while traveling. His wife of 33 years is Michele Hillemann Russomano.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Bonaventure J. Sr. and Julia Bellon Russomano. After graduating Scranton Technical High School in 1968, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He also earned an associate degree from Lackawanna Junior College. Before retiring, he was self-employed. He was a devoted husband and father. He was most proud of his grandchildren.
As an outdoorsman, Bon enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling. He made a trip out West that he always wanted to make.
Also surviving are his children, Bonaventure Russomano III and fiancée, Stacey Mackrell, Taylor; Brian and wife, Sandra, Moosic; Lori Gray and husband, Scott, Moosic; and Amy Russomano, Scranton; grandchildren, Melia Gracia; William, Nicholas, Lucas Russomano; and Julia and Andrew Gray; brother, Al Russomano and companion, Debbie Pann, Scranton; nephews and cousins.
A blessing service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Francis Pauselli as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore. Friends and family may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
