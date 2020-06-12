|
Bonnie L. Bittenbender Richardson, R.N., 73, of South Abington Twp., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon following a lengthy illness. Her loving and devoted husband of 52 years is Phillip H. Richardson.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Jones Bittenbender, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School in 1965, CMC School of Nursing in 1968 and she retired from Clarks Summit State Hospital in 2002 after 10 years of dedicated nursing care.
Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed deeply by all who loved her.
Also surviving are daughters, Pamela Richardson, South Abington Twp.; Megan Swingle and partner, Ed Levandoski, Taylor; and Hilary Canevari and husband, Justin, Eynon; nine adoring grandchildren, each one a treasure with their separate gifts holding a special place in her heart, Bradley and Kaitlin Kulp, Michael III, Emily and Hailey Swingle, Nathan and Ian Tratthen, and Evan and Julia Canevari; brothers, William Bittenbender and wife, Dorothy, Scranton; and Barry Bittendbender and wife, Susan, Clarks Summit; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the following services that have helped with her care over the years: Traditional Home Health Staff, Dunmore, especially her home health aide, Colleen; and the doctors and nurses at Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton, and Dr. Louis Kareha.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethania Presbyterian Church, 1031 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504; or Hop Bottom Methodist Church, 8 Church St., Hop Bottom, PA 18824.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020