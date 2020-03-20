|
|
Bonnie L. Reynolds, 61, of Montrose, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, from her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 25, 1958, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Layton L. and Dorothy E. (Jones) Simonson. Her husband of 32 years, Timothy L. Reynolds, survives.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Sarah and Rebekah Reynolds; brother, Bruce Simonson and fiancée, Diane Bird; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by a brother, Glenn Simonson.
Bonnie was a dedicated Christian, wife and mother. She spent her life serving others - as a firefighter in her youth, and in her lifelong career as a nurse.
A private service will be held at the family's convenience. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Montrose Cemetery.
Donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to WPEL 96.5, P.O. Box 248, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2020