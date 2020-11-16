Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Bonnie Marie Rabecs Campbell

Bonnie Marie Rabecs Campbell Obituary

Bonnie Marie Rabecs Campbell, 45, of Carbondale, died Saturday at Moses Taylor Hospital after bravely battling a long illness.

Born in Scranton, daughter of John Rabecs, Carbondale, and the late Mary Earles Gatto, she received a degree in Pharmacy and Cosmetology. Before her disability, she worked at Penn Foster in student affairs. Bonnie was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her children were her whole world and she loved them with her entire heart.

She is also survived by her three daughters, Briana, Braedyn and Baileigh Campbell, all of Carbondale; a sister, Mary Gatto and fiancé, Dan Mercado, Dunmore; and nieces, Alexis, Chloe, Juliana, Isabelle, Addison Mercado, all of Dunmore.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, William Campbell.

A blessing service will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. by the Rev. William A. Mentz at Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Friends and family may call Thursday from 5 p.m. until the of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bonnie Campbell Memorial Fund, c/o Fidelity Bank 101 N. Blakely St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Due to our current pandemic, all those attending are kindly and respectfully asked to socially distance without direct contact while giving condolences and are required to wear a mask immediately upon entering the funeral home.

To offer an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.


