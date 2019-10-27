|
Brandin J. Churmblo, 13, of North Scranton, died from injuries sustained in a devastating fire at his home on Thursday.
Born in Scranton, he is the son of Brandi Churmblo, of Scranton, and Blair Meyers, of Lancaster, and stepfather, Armando Holmes. Brandin was an eighth grade student at Scranton Northeast Intermediate School and a member of the Scranton High School freshman football team. Brandin was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved playing video games. He especially enjoyed the time he spent talking with his best friend, Jenna. Brandin was a loving and caring son, brother and grandson who will be missed dearly by many.
Brandin is also survived by two brothers, Zairic and Trayvon Holmes, Scranton; maternal grandmother, Kim Seigle, Scranton; paternal grandparents, Lisa Smith and John Meyers; maternal great-grandfather, John J. Poncavage Sr., Scranton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Brandin was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, James Churmblo.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Mary Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. For those attending the Mass, the family requests you go directly to church.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019