Brandon George Bisignani, 27, of Spring Brook Twp., died Aug. 14, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
The son of Thomas Daniel Jr. and Sandra (Smith) Bisignani, of Spring Brook Twp., Brandon was also the big brother to Bradly, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Brent, also of Spring Brook.
Brandon was a 2010 graduate of North Pocono High School who excelled in volleyball. He was the most valuable player of the Wyoming Valley Conference and a member of the All-State Volleyball team. He and his teammates, one of which being his brother, competed in the state championship twice. Brandon went on to graduate from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in science. Most recently, he worked as a salesman for Shingle Me and bartender for Market Street Inn - where customers often commented on his bright personality and commendable work ethic.
A kind and caring soul, Brandon loved to be with the people who meant everything to him - his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who spent his free time playing volleyball, hunting, fishing, hiking and skiing. His favorite sports teams were the New York Yankees and Miami Dolphins. He also enjoyed relaxing by watching television or playing video games with friends.
Brandon is also survived by his maternal grandparents, George E. and Joan G. Smith, of Spring Brook Twp.; his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Patricia Bisignani, of Scranton, Pa.; his aunts and uncles, Barbara and George Franceschelli, Lori and Paul Golden, and Todd and Kelly Bisignani; his cousins, Nicholas and Nina Franceschelli, Lauren and Andrew Golden, and Emma Bisignani; his two cats, Eveee and Ashes; his dog, Lola; and several great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
A blessing service will be held Monday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., in Spring Brook Twp., to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Roxie's Place Cat Rescue, 354 Freytown Road, Gouldsboro, PA 18424. To share your fondest memories of Brandon, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
