After 42 years, it is with great sadness that we share our brother, son, and friend, Brannon "Lebby" Coury has left this world but not before reaching the Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.
Brannon was creative, passionate about music, food and literature. If you spotted him walking through town or sharing stories with friends, a book, notepad or instrument weren't far from his reach. He was a natural-born storyteller and musician, self-taught on any instrument he touched and never without an inspiring or thought-provoking word, lyric or rhyme.
He had an innate ability to bring positive light to any situation. His journey, however, was not without hardship. Brannon overcame addiction, taught himself Arabic, renewed his faith in God and walked a path with the highest highs and lowest lows that only he could overcome with a smile on his face.
As Robert Pirsif wrote, "You look at where you're going and where you are and it never makes sense, but then you look back at where you've been and a pattern seems to emerge," as we know it did for Brannon.
We like to think that the end of Brannon's Earthly time isn't truly an end to his existence.
Perhaps he finally found out what the universe is for and why it is here. What we do know is he inspired so many and will continue to do so as memory of him goes on.
"Time is an illusion," as Douglas Adams so fittingly wrote, and as such, we are reminded to live for today - something that Brannon always inspired others to do. Brannon is survived by his mother, Marla Coury, Scranton; his father, Ralph Coury (Robin Coury), Grasonville, Maryland; his sisters, Jennifer Coury (David Boczar), Scranton; and Ryan Michelle Scavo (Samuel Scavo), Del Norte, Colorado; and five nieces and nephews.
Family and friends celebrated Brannon's life with a funeral liturgy on Friday in St. Ann Maronite Church, West Scranton, by the Rev. Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Brannon's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, a facility with a mission he cared for deeply.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019