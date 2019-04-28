Brenda A. Davies-Wells, 68, Lake Ariel, died Tuesday evening at home. Her husband of 34 years is Gerald Wells.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Llyod and Dorothy Kalinowski Davies, she was a member of the Cortez United Methodist Church. Before retirement, she was a waitress at Denny's in Scranton.
Also surviving are a son, Christopher Henehan and his wife, Lori, Scranton; a sister, Robin Davies, Scranton; a brother, Brian Davies, Scranton; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2019