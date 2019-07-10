|
Brenda Lee Davenport, 53, of West Scranton, passed away Friday, July 5, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Her husband is Daryl Davenport, and the couple were married 35 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late David G. and Caroline M. Phillips. Brenda was a 1983 graduate of West Scranton High School, was of the Catholic faith, was a stay-at-home mom, a loving homemaker for her husband, Daryl, and their children, Tonilynn Davenport, Samantha Lee Davenport and Joseph R. Davenport, all of Scranton; three grandchildren; three siblings, Lisa King and husband, Jonathan, Scranton; Debbie Whitman and husband, William, Newton-Ransom; David G. Phillips Jr. and wife, Julie, Waverly; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019