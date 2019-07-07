Resources More Obituaries for Brenda Kahn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brenda Louise Kahn

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Brenda Louise Kahn (nee Griffin) left this world on Wednesday, June 19, after a brief and stoic battle with lung cancer. She died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at the Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, Md.



Born in Dover, N.J., and raised in Northeast Pa., Brenda was an independent and determined child and an avid learner - traits that stayed with her throughout her life. Her mother, Bette Mulliskey, of Carbondale, said of her firstborn daughter, "She was a wonderful child, always reading - in some ways, she was born already grown-up." Brenda's motto was "Live fully, love your friends, and appreciate everything!" and she embodied this throughout her 49 years.



Brenda received her undergraduate teaching degree from Mansfield University and completed advanced certifications at the College of Notre Dame, Johns Hopkins School of Education, Towson University and Goucher College. While teaching in Baltimore, Brenda was recognized by Baltimore City as Teacher of the Year, and was soon recruited to become an academic coach with the Baltimore Curriculum Project. Throughout her 26-year career, Brenda had an impact on the lives of many teachers and through those teachers, a larger number of students. Brenda was a remarkable program trainer, and presented at conferences across the United States, including in Hawaii and Guam. In 2019, she was honored with the prestigious national Siegfried Engelmann Excellence in Education Award, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to education.



In addition to traveling professionally, Brenda and her husband Russ enjoyed many trips together, to such places as the Biltmore Estate, Longwood Gardens and Charleston. They also shared many wonderful times with their pets, Harper and Pyewacket ("Pye-Pye"), both of whom will miss Brenda profoundly.



Brenda will be forever loved and remembered by her husband, Russ; her mother and stepfather, Bette and James Mullisky; her sister, Karen Roberts and husband, Jeff; her brother, Jameson Mullisky; and her niece and godchild, Chelsea Castle. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Griffin. Brenda leaves - too soon - a myriad of loving friends and colleagues who will always remember her as the most thoughtful gift-giver ever. Everyone who knew Brenda will miss her snappy wit, great sense of humor and political savvy. To all of these loved ones, Brenda left this final "coaching suggestion": Make sure that you spend time with those you love, eat the foods you like, and do the things you enjoy.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Baltimore Curriculum Project (2707 E. Fayette St., Baltimore, 21224) in memory of Brenda's far-reaching impact on the lives of so many of Baltimore's children. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held in September at her home; details will be forthcoming.

Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019