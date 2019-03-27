Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Propes. View Sign

Brenda Propes, Scranton, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit after a brief illness. Her husband of 57 years is Harold Propes.



Born in Union, S.C., she was employed as a nurse's aide at Holiday Manor before retirement.



Brenda's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, and also to the therapy and nursing staff of Caregivers of America in Clarks Summit for all of their kind and compassionate care.



Also surviving are sons, George Propes, Harold Propes and Roy Propes; daughters, Clara Richards and Richie Clark; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Open Door Baptist Church, 826 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton.



Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday morning from 10 until service time. A luncheon will follow services.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

