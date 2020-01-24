|
Brian David Rink, 61, of Old Forge, died Thursday morning at home.
Born Dec. 29, 1958, son of the late Richard and Yvonne "Bonnie" Tracy Rink, Brian was a graduate of Cincinnatus Central High School, Cincinnatus, N.Y. A member of a proud family of veterans, he also served his country in the United States Army. For many years, Brian worked as a local screen printer for both Express Printing of Duryea and Godfathers of Old Forge. An amazing artist, he was also the illustrator behind many of those prints.
A lifelong soccer fan, formerly coached in Old Forge's Triboro Soccer League. A longtime guitarist, he also served as a co-producer for and toured with the band "Mad Jack."
Brian was a deep thinker, had amazing humor and a good heart. He adored his family, protecting them at any cost. Passing away unexpectedly, he will forever be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Sunshine Semenza, Old Forge; Heath Cowing, Exeter; and Alexis Rink, Scranton; siblings, Janine Schreck, Minersville; Dennis V. Rink and wife, Rose Ann, Harding; and Jon-Paul Rink and wife, Gina, Scranton; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel R. Rink; and his beloved pup, "Shadow."
A celebration of Brian's life will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Villa Maria II Restaurant, 1610 Washburn St., West Scranton. Military honors will be by the AMVETS Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 24, 2020