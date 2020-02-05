Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Dennis Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Dennis Walsh Obituary
Brian Dennis Walsh passed away Monday with his wife of 26 years, Betty Jean Martin-Walsh, by his side at Allied Hospice.

Son of the late James Walsh Sr. and Romaine Ross-Walsh, he was a loving and caring father to his daughter, Tara Walsh; her fiancé, Michael Collins; and grandfather to his "Best Buds," Camden and Silas Collins.

He loved playing and watching baseball and football, and loved fishing.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Walsh Jr. and Robert Walsh; and two sisters, Mary Sabatella and Judith Eckersley. He is survived by four brothers, Michael Walsh, Patrick Walsh, Kenneth Walsh and Kevin Walsh; as well as two sisters, Theresa Reynolds and Susan Walsh; as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Friday at 5 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, Pa., with services by Pastor Joseph Santos.

Visitation will be Friday from 3 until the service. Memorial donations for the family may be made at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -