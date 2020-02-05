|
Brian Dennis Walsh passed away Monday with his wife of 26 years, Betty Jean Martin-Walsh, by his side at Allied Hospice.
Son of the late James Walsh Sr. and Romaine Ross-Walsh, he was a loving and caring father to his daughter, Tara Walsh; her fiancé, Michael Collins; and grandfather to his "Best Buds," Camden and Silas Collins.
He loved playing and watching baseball and football, and loved fishing.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, James Walsh Jr. and Robert Walsh; and two sisters, Mary Sabatella and Judith Eckersley. He is survived by four brothers, Michael Walsh, Patrick Walsh, Kenneth Walsh and Kevin Walsh; as well as two sisters, Theresa Reynolds and Susan Walsh; as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Friday at 5 p.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, Pa., with services by Pastor Joseph Santos.
Visitation will be Friday from 3 until the service. Memorial donations for the family may be made at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020