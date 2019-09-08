|
Brian Edward Pisasik, infant son of Benjamin and Nicole Williams Pisasik of Kingsley, was born resting peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019.
Along with Brian's parents, he is survived by a grandmother, Jennifer Pisasik of Mechanicsburg; grandfather, Richard Pisasik and wife, Sheila, of Lenox; grandmother, Melanie Poitrowski and husband, David, of Honesdale; grandfather, Forrest Williams of Union Dale; great-grandparents, Brian and MaryJane Taylor of Kingsley, Ron and Joanne Gorton of Pleasant Mount, and Ellen Williams of Clifford; a great-great-grandmother, Alice Davis of Eynon; a close friend of the family, Phil Saam; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
We would like to thank everyone on the birthing unit at Moses Taylor Hospital, especially Dr. Swenski and nurses Angela Cornelius, Sarah Harman, Olivia Kojadinovich, Danielle Wolfe and Desirae Carpenter. Your kindness, professionalism, compassion and care for our sweet baby boy will never be forgotten.
Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
To share condolences with Brian's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019