Brian Henry Swatt, 21, of Indiana, Pa. and formerly of Mayfield, Pa., died in a tragic car accident Friday morning, June 7.



Brian was born on Aug. 14, 1997. Brian's life was unfairly short lived, yet he left such a huge mark on family and friends and will be sorely missed by so many. His smile, outgoing personality and leadership skills instantly made him friends with everyone he would meet. Brian was very active in the community from a young age. He was an altar server and lector at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, Jermyn, and was a proud recipient of the Bishop's Award. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 87 Mayfield, and worked as a counselor at Goose Pond Scout camp for several years. He was an Eagle Scout and vigil member of the Order of the Arrow, Lowwapaneu Lodge 191. He attended Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School, served as president for the class of 2015 and served as student ambassador to Sen. John Blake.



Brian attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was a political science major. He was the president of the Student Government Association, a member of the College Republicans and a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was an appointee of Gov. Tom Wolf on the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. He had an internship under Sen. Don White until his retirement. Brian then worked with Joe Pittman on the campaign trail for a special election to fill Don White's Senate seat. Joe won the election and Brian started working for him as a staffer just last week. Sen. Joe Pittman was sworn in on Monday in Harrisburg and Brian was so looking forward to being there with him on this special day.



With such an impressive list of accomplishments, Brian left a legacy for all of us to remember him by. One can only wonder what greatness he could have achieved if he were still with us. We are all so proud of you, Brian, and love you dearly. Our hearts are truly broken and we will all miss you so much.



"May the Great Scoutmaster of all Scouts be with us until we meet again."



Brian is survived by his mother and father, Brian Joseph and Christine Swatt, Mayfield; brothers, Shaun and Christian Swatt, Mayfield; grandfather, Stanley Stoklosa, Jermyn; his beloved girlfriend, Amber Estok and her parents, Mike and Yvonne Estok, Mechanicsburg; and many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he all dearly loved.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Brian's memory to Goose Pond Scout Reservation Capital Building Fund. Checks can be made payable to: NEPA Council BSA, 72 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.



A funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn.



Friends and family may call Sunday, June 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Additional parking will be available at the Artisan Fire Company parking lot, 20 Maple St., Jermyn.



People going to the Mass on Monday are asked to go directly to the church.

