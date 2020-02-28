|
Brian J. McCrea, 71, passed away Feb. 18, at Doylestown Hospital after a brief illness. His loving wife of 49 years is the former Janet Apon. Born in Scranton on Oct. 5, 1948, he was a son of the late Michael J. and Mary Timlin McCrea.
After moving to Perkasie, Pa., in 1980, he worked at Sassafras Audio Inc. and later became co-owner of Custom Audio-Video Concepts Inc.
Brian enjoyed ballroom dancing as a member of the Rhythmic Society and had a passion for home renovation. Personable and genuine, he touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his tenacity, wit, unlimited kindness and willingness to help. His legacy is a life well-lived.
He is also survived by a brother, Michael, Arizona; sisters, Patricia McLain, Scranton; and Mary Jean (Thomas) Osborne, Allentown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2020