Brian Joseph Searfoss, 43, Lewes, Del., and formerly of Old Forge, died May 27.



An Old Forge native, born on May 25, 1976, to Ernest Searfoss and the late Charlotte Whah Searfoss, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School class of 1996. He was currently employed at Food Lion, Fenwick Island, Del., for the past nine years, where he was a loyal and hardworking employee who enjoyed his job. He was formerly employed for several years at Boscov's in Scranton.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography in his leisure time. He will be forever missed by his loved ones.



He is survived by his brother, Kevin, Delaware; his father, Ernest and wife, Kathy, Scranton; his aunt, Elizabeth and uncle, Howard, Larksville; his aunt, Andrea and uncle, Kevin, with whom he resided, Milford, Del.; his uncle, James Searfoss and aunt, Sue, Georgia; his uncle, Larry Searfoss and aunt, Sandy, West Pittston; and numerous cousins.



Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Brian's life on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Private burial with services conducted by the Rev. Gary Mensinger, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church pastor, will be Monday at his parish cemetery.



Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary