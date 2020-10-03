Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
Brian K. Price


1985 - 2020
Brian K. Price Obituary

Brian K. Price, 35, of Olyphant, formerly of New York, died Tuesday morning in New Milford from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born May 10, 1985, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Jean Dewey Kucharski, Dunmore, and Robert Price, Walton, N.Y., Brian graduated from Walton High School, Walton, N.Y., and attended Delhi University, New York. He was employed as a general contractor locally and was previously a member of the Cement and Concrete Workers Union, New York City. Brian was of the Catholic faith.

A loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson, Brian was a huge New York Jets fan and rooted for the New York Yankees. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and loved music and dancing. Taken way too soon, he will not be soon forgotten.

Surviving are siblings, Tara Cetta, Scranton; Brandon Kucharski, Denise Edwards, and husband, Todd, and Alyssa Kucharski, all of Dunmore; Jessica Price, New Jersey; AnnMarie Price and Mary Price, New York; and Lisa and Nicole Kucharski, Woodbridge, Conn.; stepfather, James Kucharski, Dunmore; maternal grandmother, Margaret Dewey, Staten Island, N.Y.; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A sister, Cheryl Kucharski Davidson; maternal grandfather, George Dewey; and paternal grandparents, John and Mary "Mae" Price, preceded him in death.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.


