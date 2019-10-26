|
Brian Michael Craig, 46, a resident of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away after a yearlong, courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Sharon Yanik-Craig, and the couple were married June 11, 2011.
Born in Scranton on July 10, 1973, Brian was the son of the late Barry and Kathleen (McHale) Craig. Brian was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1991, and attended Keystone College.
Brian was an East Mountain native who became well known and well loved for a number of things. He was the co-owner of popular downtown bar The Bog, which served as a musical hub and gathering place for people on the fringe and anyone looking for a dimly-lit home base for tipping back a "chugger" or finding new and old friends. In recent years, he completed extensive training during an apprenticeship under James Simon to earn a chair at Loyalty Barber Shop & Shave Parlor, Scranton, where he became a brother barber among the close-knit crew. Many also remember him as a seasoned musician who played drums and percussion, including the washboard in a variety of original and cover bands, including Side Over, Silver, Turmoil, Okay Paddy, And the Moneynotes, and the Bogyard Chugg Band.
Brian also served as the unofficial mayor and self-appointed head of the welcoming committee to the City of Scranton. From cast members of "The Office" (which featured The Bog on the show) to traveling bands or visitors from out of town, Brian always made it his personal mission to make people leave his bar and our city with fond memories of how nice and friendly they found their time here to be.
Everyone called Brian their friend, because he was. Brian supported the arts and was the reason many bands, artists and DJs got off the ground, gave it a go or had a stage to try their craft. He believed in people, and never let someone with a kind, tender or creative heart doubt their own potential. The ripple effect of his kindness and charity was, and will continue to be, felt in unexpected places for years to come.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, Brian is survived by the other love of his life: his son, Grayson, plus his dog Blue; his brother, Barry Craig and his wife, Tammy, of Moosic; and his sister, Bridgette McDonough. He also was preceded in death by his aunt, Mary McHale, and his dog, Bailey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Church Street in Moscow. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Family and friends are kindly requested to proceed directly to the church on Tuesday morning.
A viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Brian, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 26, 2019