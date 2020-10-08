Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Rowlands
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Rowlands

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Rowlands Obituary

Brian Rowlands, Scranton, was stricken ill at home on Tuesday. His wife is Janice Rowlands.

Brian served honorably in the United States Army.

He is survived by daughters, Leeanna and Breanna; sons, Gabe and Christian; as well as his mother, Janice; and brother, Thomas.

Services with military honors will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. in CrossRoad Assembly of God Church, 803 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444.

Memorial contributions can be made to the CrossRoad Assembly of God in honor of Brian.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -