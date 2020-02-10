|
Brian Scott, a native of Scranton and an accomplished restaurant manager and director of operations, died at 51 on Feb. 3.
A 1986 graduate of Scranton Central, he studied hospitality management at Cornell University, leading to 30 years in restaurant management in Telluride, San Francisco, Philadelphia, London and Washington.
Brian was an intelligent, patient and judicious father to Max and Ned, and encouraged their talents in music, languages and sports. He is also survived by brothers, Rich, Mike and Patrick; father, Richard Sr.; former wife, Deb Goldberg; and partner, Mari Snyder.
A funeral Mass is today at 11:30 a.m. at St. Camillus Catholic Church, 1600 St. Camillus Drive, Silver Spring, Md.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 10, 2020