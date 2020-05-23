|
Brian T. Welch, 61, died suddenly at Regional Hospital of Scranton on April 17.
He was the son of Ivan and Joyce (Cannan) Welch. Born in 1958 in Elmira, N.Y., Brian was raised in Horseheads, N.Y., and later lived in Thompson and Pittston.
Brian was a very experienced dog trainer with many customers throughout the Northeast. He was the owner and operator of Welch's Sheltie Circus, entertaining people with his creative dog acts. His dog acts were part of many shows, including a national touring company, The Wizard of Oz on Ice.
Brian was asked to develop a module on dog training for the International Correspondence School. His work and pictures of his dog acts were featured in "How to Get Your Pet into Show Business" (1994) and "How to Teach Your Dog to Talk" (2000) by Capt. Arthur J. Haggerty.
Brian's outgoing friendliness was characterized by a vibrant, "How're you doing?" He loved nature and animals of all kinds, and he especially loved talking about his dogs.
Brian enjoyed classic television and movies, and had a good memory for his favorite actors and shows.
Brian was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Roby and Kevin.
Brian's friends wish to thank the staff at Regional and Geisinger hospitals, Brian's caregivers at Scranton Manor and Dunmore Health Care Center, and his counselors at Scranton Counseling Center.
Brian became a Roman Catholic in April 2019 and was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Parish.
Due to current public health policy, a private burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads, N.Y.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020