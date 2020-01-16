Home

Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Brian W. Wertman

Brian W. Wertman Obituary
Brian W. Wertman, 48, of Carbondale, and formerly of Lenox Twp., died Friday at home.

Born April 6, 1971, in Scranton, he was the son of Marilyn Wertman Tarlton of York and the late Charles W. Ross, Jr.

Brian had been previously employed at Simplex Industries in Scranton, and as an escort driver for Tony Domiano Auto Dealerships, Eynon. He was a car buff who enjoyed working on cars and was an avid hunter in his younger years.

He is also survived by three children, Justin Noel, Dallastown; Briana Wertman, Waymart; and Austin Wertman, Nicholson; three grandchildren; two aunts, an uncle and cousins. Brian is also survived by very close friends, Pete Kase, Todd Wagner and Rose McDonald Ransom O'Brien.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Chip" Ross.

The funeral will be Friday at 4 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with Pastor Levi Ransom, officiating.

A viewing will be held Friday from 3 to service time. To share condolences and photos with Brian's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020
