Brian W. Williams, 42, of Scranton, died Monday morning at home.



Born in Scranton, son of Helene Hirschler Williams and the late Wayne Mark Williams, he graduated from Bishop Hannan High School and attended Penn State University. He was dependable, possessed a solid work ethic, and he drove trucks for a living. To all who met him, Brian was loving, funny and whip-smart. Music spoke to him deeply, so listening to any Grateful Dead tunes, or attending, say, a Phish concert, always made for a perfect day. He thoroughly enjoyed playing with his son and nephews, just a big kid himself. Simply put, he lived for his son, whom he adored and protected and provided for every day of his life.



Also surviving are his son, Camden Williams, and mother, April Pasternak, Clifford Twp.; a brother, Eric Williams and wife, Michele, Wyoming; two sisters, Whitney Zuleski and husband, Clint, West Chester; and Ashleigh Williams, Taylor; nephews, E.J. and Zachary Williams, and Zackary Zuleski; nieces, Morgan Luksic, Chloe and Zoey Zuleski; and many cousins.



The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Friends may call Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.



Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to proceed directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508.

Published in Scranton Times on July 17, 2019