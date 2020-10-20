Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Brienna-Rae Cruz, 26, of Jermyn, Pa., after a five-year battle passed away in her home on Oct. 19, 2020.

She is survived by her loving mother, Madeline Levy Cruz, of Jermyn, Pa.; her father, Angelo A. Cruz, of Moosic, Pa.; and brothers, Jaeden Alexander Cruz, of Philadelphia; and Adam Edward Cruz, of Jermyn, Pa.

She joins her maternal grandmother, her Gueli, Melba Coste, in the eternal peace. She is remembered by her aunts and uncles, cousins, grandmother; and her many friends, particularly, Mrs. Kristen Hinds, of Montrose, who is her best friend and sister of the heart.

Brie, as she was known to all, is known for many things, her ridiculous sense of humor, her constant made-up songs, but mostly for her authenticity, her ability to listen and give of herself to everyone who was a part of her life.

She was intelligent, kind, fierce and her life force was evident in everything she did. She graduated from Valley View High School, 2012 with honors, Kutztown University, 2015 magna cum laude, and was a doctoral candidate with distinction at Marywood University. She loved to travel, her cat Nugget, and long rides in the country with her best friend Kristen. The Hot sign at Krispy Kreme …meant a late-night trip with her brother Adam, and movie night meant a big batch of Jaeden's popcorn. She loved celebrating with her dad. But most of all, she loved to lay in bed at night with her mom telling her all of her hopes and dreams, laughing and crying together.

May your soul rest forever among the stars, my bright girl. Your light continues to shine through your family.

A viewing will take place at Harrison's Funeral Home, Archbald, for family members and invited guests, Friday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The family will hold a celebration of life immediately following the viewing.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NAMI, https://donate.nami.org/give/197406/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=globalNav&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=DonationTracking&c_src=WEBDG.


