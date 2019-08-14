|
Brittany N. Cadwalder, 24, Old Forge, died unexpectedly Sunday at home.
Born Feb. 17, 1995, in Scranton, the daughter of Cecilia Colianni Cadwalder, Old Forge, and the late Preston Cadwalder Sr., she was a 2014 graduate of Old Forge High School, where she was a member of the marching band dance unit. Brittany was a member of Stewart Memorial Church, Old Forge.
Brittany had a heart of gold and would give you her last dime. Blessed with a generous heart and an infectious smile, she adored her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She enjoyed dancing and attended Julie Ardito School of Dance. With a passion for singing, Brit loved Elvis and Michael Jackson and often treated her neighborhood to her best rendition of Amazing Grace on the deck of her home. Loved so much by her family, her memory will be forever treasured.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Darlene Dunay and her staff for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to Brittany.
Surviving, in addition to her mom, are four sisters, Renee Wheeler; Linda and Gena Cadwalder, Old Forge; and Tina Wedlock, Pittston; two brothers, Preston Jr. and Paul Cadwalder, Old Forge; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of Brittany's life will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with the Rev. Joseph Bachman, a longtime family friend, officiating.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4 p.m. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019