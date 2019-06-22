Brock E. Gilpin, Lake Ariel, died Monday morning at the Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center after a long illness. He was the widower of Addie Enslin Gilpin.



Born in Newfoundland in 1924, son of the late Albert and Lydia Lesher Gilpin, he had been a member of the Pentecostal Assembly of God Church, Hamlin. Before his retirement, he had been employed as a truck driver. He was a United States Army veteran, serving during World War II.



Surviving are his daughter, Sheila Cross and husband, Stephen, Maplewood; grandsons, Shannon T. and wife, Alana, Jefferson Twp.; and Shane T. and wife, Teresa, Lansdale; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Haylee, Jayce and James; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Albert Gilpin Jr.; and sisters, Margaret Shaffer and Marjorie Wallace.



Funeral services and interment were held privately in the Fairview Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.





Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary