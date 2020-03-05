|
|
Bruce E. "Gur" Gorlesky, 60, of Taylor, died Monday at home.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen Arden Gorlesky and was a 1977 graduate of Riverside High School. Bruce was a carpenter and worked for Joe McAndrew Home Remodeling. He was a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church. Throughout life, Bruce enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was a true hippie, going to more than 100 Grateful Dead concerts and hitchhiking twice across country and even living in Seattle, Wash., for six months with his dear friend.
Surviving are his beloved and cherished son, Jonathan; and a brother, Paul Gidula, both of Taylor.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert E.
Family and friends are invited to attend Bruce's viewing, which will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. A blessing service will be held at 4 by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020