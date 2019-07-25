Bruce Horace Hollister, 86, of Lake Ariel, went home to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning at home after an illness. He married his wife of 65 years, the former Roberta Anna Schafer on Nov. 12, 1953, in the Elmdale Church.



Born April 27, 1933, in Hollisterville, he was the son of the late Horace and Alta Brown Hollister. He attended Jefferson School in Jefferson Twp. He was an over the road truck driver for Troyler Corp. and Arco Auto Cos. Before retirement in 2005, he was employed at Lake Wallenpaupack Marinas for 19 years and retired from Lighthouse Harbor Marina. He was a member of the Elmdale Bible Church where he served faithfully for many years. A United States Army veteran, he served his country in the Korean War.



Bruce's greatest joy was spending time with his loving wife, Roberta. He enjoyed trucking, hunting, and family holidays and special events with all the family.



Also surviving are a daughter, Deborah Gromlich and her husband, Dale, of Madison Twp.; sons, Darrell Hollister and his wife, Joann, of Lake Ariel; Bradley Hollister and his wife, JoAnne, of Jefferson Twp.; and Tom Hollister and his wife, Susan, of South Canaan; a sister, Verona Williams and her husband, Tom, of Tunkhannock; a brother, the Rev. Harold Hollister and his wife, the Rev. Ruth Hollister, of Waynesboro, Pa.; grandchildren, Stephanie, Stacy, Jason, Ashley, Chad, John, Benjamin and Grace; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron, Cheyenne, Autumn, Brayden, Zane and Finley; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by sisters, Elma June Shaffer, Martha Ball and Bonnie Hollister; grandparents, Tracy and Susan Hollister, and Leon and Emma Brown.



The family would like to thank the Traditional Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Shawn, Colton, Nancy, Melissa, Kim and Kathy.



A funeral service will be held on Friday at noon in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with services by the Rev. Willard Black.



Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. Private interment, Elmdale Cemetery, Jefferson Twp.



In lieu of the flowers, the family request memorial contributions in Bruce's memory be made to Traditional Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or the Elmdale Cemetery, c/o Jason Hollister, 1518 Mount Cobb Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436.





Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019