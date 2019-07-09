Bruce T. Moore, 63, Scranton, died Sunday morning in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore. He and his wife, the former Kathleen O'Connor, celebrated 43 years of marriage Feb. 24.



Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Betty Weaver Moore of Scranton and the late John P. Moore. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Scranton. Due to his illness he retired in December from his position as a professor at Lackawanna College in Scranton.



Also surviving are a son, Christopher P. Moore and his wife, Suzanne, currently stationed with the Army in Vicenza, Italy; a daughter, Mary Beth Robinson, Scranton; five grandchildren, Emily Robinson, Natalie Robinson, Christina Moore, Sean Moore and Lamar Cavins; two sisters-in-law, Susan Moore, Smyrna, Georgia; and Susan Bonadio and her husband, John, Dunmore; and nieces and nephews.



Bruce was also preceded in death by a brother, John E. Moore; a sister-in-law, Ellen O'Connor; and Bruce's feline buddy, Patches.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Friends may call at the church from 10 until the time of Mass.



Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc.



To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 9, 2019