Bruce Walder Sr., 78, of Hop Bottom, died Wednesday at home. His wife, Leota Mushinski Walder, died in 2011.
Born in Mount Holly, N.J., he was the son of the late Paul P. Walder Sr. and Anna Stupar Walder. Before retiring, he was a facility engineer for Mobile Research in Princeton, N.J. He was a member of the Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, Harford Lodge 445, a social member of Elk Mountain VFW Post 8488 and served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962.
Bruce is survived by a son, Bruce Jr., Archbald; a daughter, Michele J. Walder, Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, with services by Pastor Lynn Wilcox. Interment will be in the Tower Cemetery, Kingsley.
A viewing and masonic service will be from 10 until service time at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Hop Bottom United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019