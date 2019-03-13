Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruno J. Ealo Jr.. View Sign

Bruno J. Ealo Jr., 85, of Scott Twp., died Monday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton's emergency room. His wife is the former Gloria Jean Fontana. The couple was married for 48 years.



Born in Carbondale, son of the late Bruno Sr. and Amelia Santana Ealo, he was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School and was employed as a salesman at Walsh Supply, Scranton, and retired from Dale and Dave's in Carbondale. Bruno was a longtime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, Jermyn.



He was a kind and loving brother, husband and father who will be missed by those who knew him best.



Also surviving are two sons, Bruno Ealo III and wife, Pamela; and Roman Sr., both of Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Roman Jr., Amelia, Bruno IV and Gracie Ann; a sister, Viola Tomsky, Carbondale; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Gloria Petrick, Carmel Ealo and Rosalie Terranella.



The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, Jermyn. Entombment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



