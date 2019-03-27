Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan J. Califano. View Sign

Bryan J. Califano, 50, died Monday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after suddenly being stricken ill at home after a courageous one-month battle with cancer. His loving wife is the former Tara Tabarrini. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on June 5.



Born Nov. 15, 1968. in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Pauline Nangano Califano. A 1987 graduate of Dunmore High School, he earned his associate degree in electronics from Johnson College in 2000.



A proud United States Navy veteran, he served in the Persian Gulf and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Combat Action Ribbon and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Bryan was employed as an electronics mechanic at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 19 years, and traveled for the Depot to Kuwait after 9/11. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.



Bryan enjoyed going out to restaurants, watching movies and frequenting the gun range, but his children were his true pride and joy. Bryan loved spending time together as a family and bragging about their accomplishments. Taken too soon, he will be deeply missed but never forgotten by all who knew and loved him.



He is also survived by his daughter, Cassidy Califano and boyfriend, Teagan Edsell, Collegeville; son, Cooper Califano and girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, Old Forge; sister, Paula Heim and husband, William, Moscow; brother, John Califano and wife, Terri, South Bend, Ind.; father-in-law, Richard Tabarrini Sr., Old Forge; sister-in-law, Dr. Megan Kolter and husband, Mike, Chester Springs; brother-in-law, Richard Tabarrini Jr. and wife, Christina, Skippack; and many nieces, nephews, great-niece and nephew; and also his good friend, Joseph (Joey G) Gulbin.



His mother-in-law, Carol Tabarrini, preceded him in death.



In our time of great need, God often sends "angels" and the family would like to thank their neighbors, Kim Hoover and Barb Stelmack for being those "angels" and helping Cooper and Bryan during his immediate time of need.



Funeral services will begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, to be celebrated by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Military honors by the AmVets Honor Guard will conclude the service.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.





