Bryan J. Sampson, 32, of Carbondale, passed away Friday, July 12, unexpectedly at home after battling a disease. Born in Scranton on July 27, 1986, he was the son of Joel Sampson and the late Nancy Sampson.



He was a former employee at the Retreat at White Birch, and Just Believe Recovery Center, where he was a technician.



He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and a friend to everyone. He was very adventurous in everything he did. He also loved sneakers and had a great collection. He was also very loyal and helpful to everyone. He will be truly missed.



Bryan leaves behind three loving children, Jaden, Elijah and Marley; three brothers, Shawn Sampson and wife, Lindsey; Steven Sampson and girlfriend, Kristen; Josh Sampson and wife, Ren; one sister, Lizzy Tobias.



Also surviving are Ashley Lanuto, the mother of his children; and Gary Hodge, who was like his brother, not just a good friend; his companion, Nicole Richmond; paternal grandmother, Martha English; stepmother, Ann Braida and boyfriend, Duane; uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews; family and many close friends.



A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald, PA 18403.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Forever Sammi Non-Profit Foundation, 1616 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.

Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019