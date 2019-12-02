Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Dauchert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan S. Dauchert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan S. Dauchert Obituary
Bryan S. Dauchert, 60, of Lakeville, died Friday at home. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, the former Laurie Linanavage.

Born Nov. 23, 1959, in Tea­neck, N.J., he was the son of Margie Van Dyke Dauchert of Honesdale and the late Terre Dauchert.

Also surviving are his sister, Barbara Goodman and husband, Bob; stepson, Kyle Schoebel; his grandson, Damian Schoebel; fathers-in-law, Boyd Miller and Steve Linanavage; sister-in-law, Terri Miller and husband, Dave.

Funeral services for family and friends will be held Thursday at noon in Hawley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the spring in Lakeville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -