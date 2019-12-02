|
Bryan S. Dauchert, 60, of Lakeville, died Friday at home. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, the former Laurie Linanavage.
Born Nov. 23, 1959, in Teaneck, N.J., he was the son of Margie Van Dyke Dauchert of Honesdale and the late Terre Dauchert.
Also surviving are his sister, Barbara Goodman and husband, Bob; stepson, Kyle Schoebel; his grandson, Damian Schoebel; fathers-in-law, Boyd Miller and Steve Linanavage; sister-in-law, Terri Miller and husband, Dave.
Funeral services for family and friends will be held Thursday at noon in Hawley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the spring in Lakeville Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019