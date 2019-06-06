Burdette C. Avery, Dalton, died Wednesday morning at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton. He was the widower of the former Joanne Mullowney, who died in 1992. The couple had been married for 28 years.



Born on his family farm in Falls, the son of the late Berniece and Clara Winters Avery, before retirement, he was a machinist for the Matsco Co. But his passion was his land, equipment and helping out his friends and neighbors. Known to his friends as Dep, he believed all things could be overcome through hard work. He was a proud United States Army veteran, serving his country after graduating from the Falls Overfield High School.



Surviving are his two sons, Chip Avery and wife, Charissa, Dalton; and Ronald Bonno, Trevose; two daughters, Bonnie Avery, Dalton; and Connie Avery-Thoele and husband, Ben, Memphis, Tenn.; a brother, Darryl Avery, Morrisville; five grandchildren, Mallory, Becca and Ben Avery; Lucy and Oscar Thoele; various nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles K. Avery; a brother, Duane Avery; two sisters, Romona and Bonnie Lou Avery.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with military honors. Interment will take place in Newton Cemetery at a later date.



Friends may call Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service.





