The Rev. C. Martin Lewis, 84, of 308 Wertz Ave., Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, May 1, at UPMC Pinnacle Health in Harrisburg.



Born in Shamokin on Jan. 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Troxell) Lewis. He graduated from the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia. On April 23, 1955, in Harrington, Del., he married the love of his life, Sally Ann Widdowson, who survives. Together, they celebrated 64 years of marriage.



Martin, as he liked to be called, farmed the family land in Gowen City until he helped to establish Grace Bible Fellowship for the Deaf in Elmhurst, Pa., outside of Scranton. This was after he was ordained as a minister by the late Pastor Bowser of First Baptist Church in Shamokin. He remained a pastor to the church in Elmhurst until 2013, when he moved to Mechanicsburg.



He was also co-founder of American Missions for the Deaf. A part of AMD's ministry particularly close to Martin's heart was support for a Christian school for the deaf in Jamaica, which he visited several times as part of his international missionary service.



While living in Mechanicsburg, he continued to minister to the deaf in the mid-Atlantic region.



Martin was an Eagle Scout and was Mayor of Scranton for a day in recognition of this accomplishment.



He is survived by his wife, Sally Lewis, of Mechanicsburg; two daughters, Joanne Cunkle and her husband, Joel, of Mechanicsburg; and Janet Richey and her husband, Jim, of Mechanicsburg; a son, Ray Lewis; a brother, Robert Lewis and his wife, Barbara, of California; a grandson, Daniel Richey; two granddaughters, Emma Richey and Anna Richey; and several nieces and cousins. Martin was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at West Shore Evangelical Free, 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, Pa., with the Rev. Brad Schaaf officiating. Viewing will be held prior to the service in the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, with Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, 100 S. Pine St., Suite 283, Zeeland, MI 49464, or through the website at

