Camille L. Williams Obituary

Camille L. Williams, 51, a resident of Allied Services Lynott Village, Scranton, and formerly of Clifford Twp., died Tuesday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born Jan. 10, 1969, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Ellen Tracy Williams, Clifford Twp., and the late Harry E. Williams Jr.

Camille was of the Jehovah's Witness faith. The family would like to thank Allied Services, Lynott Village for all of the love, care and support they provided to Camille over the past 27 years.

She is also survived by two sisters, Antoinette Zimmerman, Peckville; and Michele Schury and husband, David, Lemont, Ill.; two brothers, Daniel Williams and wife, Kelly, Carbondale; and Forrest Williams, Union Dale; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.

Arrangements are entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.

To share condolences with Camille's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


