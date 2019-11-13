Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Carey Keisling
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Parker Hill Church
607 N. Abington Rd
Clarks Summit, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Parker Hill Church
607 N. Abington Rd
Clarks Summit, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carey Keisling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carey Ann Keisling


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carey Ann Keisling Obituary
Carey Ann Keisling, 51, of Clarks Summit, died unexpectedly at home from heart complications on Monday morning. Her husband is Jeffrey Keisling. The couple married in 1991.

Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William P. and Patricia Oelshlegel Burns. Carey was an active member of Parker Hill Church. Her utmost desire in life was to please her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Carey had many friends, talents and interests, among them a wonderful gift of hospitality. Her greatest joy, however, was being with and serving her family.

Also surviving are sons, Kevin and his fiancée, Karli, Harrisburg; and Stephen, Clarks Summit; daughters, Melissa Keisling Morgan and her husband, Lee, Texas; and Elizabeth Keisling, Clarks Summit; three sisters, Patricia Burns, North Carolina; Michelle Rhein, Pennsylvania; and Kim Burns, Florida; a brother, William Burns, Virginia; many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Parker Hill Church, 607 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, Pa. Visitation will take place following the service from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a one-time or monthly memorial may be made to Northeastern Pennsylvania Youth For Christ, 1613 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504, www.nepayfc.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -