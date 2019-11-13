|
Carey Ann Keisling, 51, of Clarks Summit, died unexpectedly at home from heart complications on Monday morning. Her husband is Jeffrey Keisling. The couple married in 1991.
Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William P. and Patricia Oelshlegel Burns. Carey was an active member of Parker Hill Church. Her utmost desire in life was to please her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carey had many friends, talents and interests, among them a wonderful gift of hospitality. Her greatest joy, however, was being with and serving her family.
Also surviving are sons, Kevin and his fiancée, Karli, Harrisburg; and Stephen, Clarks Summit; daughters, Melissa Keisling Morgan and her husband, Lee, Texas; and Elizabeth Keisling, Clarks Summit; three sisters, Patricia Burns, North Carolina; Michelle Rhein, Pennsylvania; and Kim Burns, Florida; a brother, William Burns, Virginia; many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Parker Hill Church, 607 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, Pa. Visitation will take place following the service from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a one-time or monthly memorial may be made to Northeastern Pennsylvania Youth For Christ, 1613 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504, www.nepayfc.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019